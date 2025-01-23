SNOW DAY SPOOFS: How Hamilton Community Schools parodies pop culture in its closing announcements

FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — When the lake effect snow machine begins to churn in Michigan, the best set of words any student can hear are 'Snow day.'

At Hamilton Community Schools, the district superintendent and communications coordinator have taken to announcing winter weather-related closings by way of pop culture parodies, including Christmas Vacation and a classic Coca Cola ad.

"Back in the day, we'd have to watch TV and watch the ticker at the very bottom," Supt. Brad Lusk said. "Now we incorporate social media into that."

"In education, we can take ourselves very seriously, as we should," added Zach Harig, communications and marketing coordinator. "We also like to have some fun."

The fun started two winters ago, when a Hamilton student broadcaster's play-by-play of a snow day announcement went viral, reposted by ESPN, Barstool Sports, Good Morning America and many, many more media outlets.

"Breaking news! Lusk called a snow day right here at the student section," said then-sophomore Aiden Lynch at the end of a Hawkeyes basketball game. "No school for me tomrorrow."

There’s no better way to inform the students of a snow day than at the end of a big boys basketball win. Way to go, Dr. Lusk!



Sophomore broadcaster Aiden Lynch with the call of the century on the live broadcast! 😂👏



Stay safe tomorrow, Hawkeyes! pic.twitter.com/azAiZbp57t — Zach Harig (@zach_harig) February 22, 2023

From there, the door "creaked open."

"Now, Brad will come into my office on a Monday morning and say, 'This weekend, I was thinking about our next snow day video,'" Harig said. "'What do you think about doing it this way? Or doing this?'"

Barely into the second semester of the school year, some serious bouts of winter weather have already prompted Hamilton to call six snow days.

A parody of the Christmas lights scene from Christmas Vacation and a recreation of Mean Joe Greene's Coca Cola commercial have accompanied two of these cancellations. A pair of cousins — a senior and a second grader — played roles in the latter.

"Hey kid, catch!" 🎬



Thank you to 'Mean' Malachi Kapenga and 2nd grader Maverick for their acting skills!



Have a Snow Day and Smile, Hawkeyes. 😎



Hamilton Community Schools will be CLOSED Monday, January 20. Stay warm! 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/tGGwfZX2Gy — Hamilton Community Schools (@HamiltonSchools) January 20, 2025

"When I heard [a snow day] was called, I went right to Instagram to see the video," said Malachi Kapenga, a state champion wrestler who played Mean Joe Greene in the announcement. "It was cool."

In the original ad, former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Mean Joe Greene tosses a little boy his jersey after the boy offers him a Coca Cola: "Hey kid, catch." The spot is regarded as an all-time great.

In Hamilton's parody, Kapenga gave his cousin, Maverick, a t-shirt that read, "Breaking news: Lusk called a snow day." As of Thursday, the video already had 30,000 views on Facebook.

"As soon as I get a video like that shot, I can't wait to get back to the office and get to work on it," Harig said.

A tribute to Rocky and an arm wrestling competition between Kapenga and Lusk have also been posted to the school's social media platforms.

"Celebrate it," Lusk said. "Celebrate the fun that comes with it, the anticipation. If we can put add a little joy to that, why not?"

