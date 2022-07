SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman from South Haven.

Deputies say 31-year-old Chelsea Ann Kalleward was last seen Wednesday night.

Allegan County Sheriff's Office

Her family says she could either be driving a 2013 maroon Buick without a license plate or a 2009 white Ford F150 with Michigan license plate EQG5355.

If you’ve seen Kalleward or know where she could be, call Detective Arnsman at (269) 673-3899 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

