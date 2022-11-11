Sheriff: Missing teen out of Allegan Co.

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing teenager.

Deputies say 14-year-old Curran Putnam was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, walking near his home in the area of 137th Avenue and 28th Street in Salem Township.

They say no one has heard from the teen since.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a brown hoodie, a white checkered fall coat and multi-colored Nike shoes.

Putnam is about 5’6” and 110 pounds. He has curly brown hair, blue eyes and braces.

Allegan County Sheriff's Office

If you’ve seen this boy or you know where he could be, call Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899 or Allegan County Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.

