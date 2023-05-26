Sheriff: Elderly man missing from Allegan, could be in Grand Rapids area

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man.

86-year-old Albert Lee Dean was last seen at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies say he is a resident of Ely Manor in Allegan.

The sheriff’s office believes Dean could be wearing a long sleeve shirt and black dress pants, and he could be in the Grand Rapids area with a 34-year-old man.

Dean is a white male with brown eyes and gray hair. He is six-foot-one and about 155 pounds.

Allegan County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office says Dean has several medical conditions that require him to take medication.

If you’ve seen this man or know where he could be, call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269-673-3899.

