Several departments put out 50-acre brush fire in Allegan Co.

Leighton Township Fire Department
Posted at 10:42 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 22:42:59-04

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Several departments came together in Allegan County to put out a large brush fire that started in a field.

Crews responded to the field around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, in fewer than five minutes after getting the call.

The Leighton Township Fire Department says it called for backup after seeing the magnitude of the fire combined with wind gusts of 20 miles per hour.

The first engines to arrive were able to protect the barns that were within just feet of the flames.

Meanwhile, brush trucks and other responding engines attacked the burning edges.

Leighton Township FD says the estimated burn area is 50 acres, and about a dozen round bales were involved.

In a Facebook post, the department thanked Allegan County Dispatch, Dorr Township Fire, City of Wayland Fire, Yankee Springs Fire, Thornapple Fire, Wayland Area EMS and Dutton Fire.

It’s not clear yet what started the fire, but the department did not report any injuries.

