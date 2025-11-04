Semi-truck strikes US-131 overpass in Allegan County, closing southbound lanes

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A stretch of southbound US-131 in Kent and Allegan Counties is closed after a semi-truck struck an overpass Monday, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m.

Deputies say the semi-truck was hauling heavy machinery when it struck the 146th Avenue bridge. No one was hurt.

The sheriff's office says the Michigan Department of Transportation has assessed the damage to the bridge.

As of 8:50 p.m. Monday, southbound US-131 is closed between 100th Street and 142nd Avenue.

This marks the second time in recent months that the 146th Avenue bright has been struck.

In August, another semi-truck hit the same overpass, prompting a days-long closure of southbound US-131. According to MDOT's MiDrive map, the bridge has been closed for repairs since that previous incident.

MDOT: Over-sized load hit multiple bridges before striking 146th Ave. overpass

