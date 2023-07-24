Semi driver hurt following train collision in Fillmore Township

FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A semi driver is in the hospital after being hit by a train in Fillmore Township Monday morning.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says the crash happened at around 10 a.m. near 141st Avenue and 56th Street.

We’re told the semi driver headed east along 141st when it came near a railroad crossing east of 56th Street.

A northbound train hit the semi, throwing the driver from the vehicle, according to ACSO.

Deputies say red lights were flashing at the time of the crash.

The semi driver, a 27-year-old Minnesota man, was taken to Holland Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, authorities say.

ACSO credits Michigan State Police, Holland AMR and the Graafschap Fire Department for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube