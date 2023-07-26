Security cameras added to Laketown Township parks

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Security cameras were added to Laketown Township parks Tuesday in an effort to deter crime.

Township officials say a total of six cameras were added at Wolter Woods, Sanctuary Woods and the beach.

We’re told all parks will be equipped with cameras before year’s end.

“What a long time in the making,” says Parks and Recreation Commission Chair Jeremy Van Hoven. “It will give law enforcement a way to hopefully identify some of the culprits behind the graffiti at Sanctuary Woods and also help put an end to some of the nefarious activities that happen at our beach park parking lot.”

The township adds the 1914 Interurban railway bridge is frequently vandalized, and parking violations – among noise complaints and other issues – have raised security concerns at the beach.

The parks will all have Wi-Fi, and video will be monitored off-site, officials say.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube