Saugatuck Township receives state award for environmental impact

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The state of Michigan has recognized Saugatuck Township for its initiative toward environmental action.

The Michigan Green Communities (MGC) program bestowed the township with bronze status for its use of economic development, planning, climate adaptation, climate resilience, land use, water conservation, energy efficiency, clean mobility and more, township officials say.

We’re told the township has adopted a reworked zoning ordinance that preserves trees and makes agricultural land use more flexible. The ordinance also incentivizes developers to make use of environmentally friendly materials.

The township says a renovation project is underway at Township Hall to make the building more energy efficient. A Well Head Protection Zone has also been established to preserve its water, and various initiatives toward recycling have also been adopted.

For more information on the township’s efforts toward sustainability, direct questions to Township Manager Daniel DeFranco by emailing ddefranco@saugatucktownship.org.

