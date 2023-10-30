Salvation Army program focuses on teens this holiday season

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Salvation Army covering the Holland/ Zeeland area is asking you to join them in helping teens this holiday season.

Families struggling through the winter months often find help through the Salvation Army— everything from toys and food to help getting out of the cycles that perpetuate poverty is supported by donations from the community.

But much of what’s given focuses on younger kids— toys, clothes, games, and more that just don’t fit older children in need of the same happy and uplifting feeling a gift can bring.

“Teenagers age 13-17 often have specific wants and needs that are hard to meet through our traditional toy shop.”

–Salvation Army

So, they're refocusing— asking those able to sponsor a teen this season through the Illuminate program.

As an Illuminator, you'll get a list made by the teen you're helping, ensuring they get something they truly want and will use this season.

You can do the shopping, or you can have the Salvation Army do it for you, just reach out through the Salvation Army website.