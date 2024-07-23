Pride event returns to Allegan Riverfront Plaza

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan Out Loud will host Allegan, Speak Out— their annual pride festival, now in its 3rd year— on August 3.

“Every year Pride evolves and improves,” said Eddie Quinones-Walker, one of the co-founders of Allegan Speak Up!

The free event includes Drag Queen Storytime, a drag show, live DJ, vendors, food trucks, and community outreach booths.

THE SCHEDULE

3-10 p.m. Vendors and community outreach booths on the riverfront plaza.

3-7 p.m. Live DJ

3-4 p.m. Drag Queen Story Time for children and adults near the splash pad.

4:30 p.m. Pride Scholarship announcement

5-6 p.m. Drag Queen meet'n'greet and photo opp

7-9 p.m. Drag show

9-10 p.m. Community dance party

10-11:30 p.m. After Hours Drag— a ticketed event at Tantrick Down Under.



**All events happening near the Riverfront Stage unless otherwise stated.

Beauty Beyond Drag will host a family-friendly drag show full of stunts and intricate moves, then invite everyone to join a dance party immediately following.

Remember, construction downtown will mean detours.

If you’re coming in on M-89 from Otsego, take the iron bridge on 2nd St into downtown just before the junction with M-40.

If you’re coming in from M-40 south of town, it may be easier to shoot over to 26th St by way of 104th Ave before hooking up with M-89 and follow it to the iron bridge on 2nd St as well.