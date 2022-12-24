Prairieville Township Fire Department responds to house fire in Plainwell

PLAINWELL, Mich. — The Prairieville Township Fire Department responded to a house fire in Plainwell on Friday.

Fire Chief Brian Uridge told FOX 17 that they received a call about a house with heavy flames in the early afternoon.

When firefighters arrived at the house, a large amount of the fire was at the outside of the building.

While putting out the fire, the department also had to deal with Friday’s winter storm. “Any house fire that you respond to is incredible hard,” said Uridge. “When you are in the middle of a blizzard, and unfortunately the fire was on the side of the wind, so that caused the fire to rapidly accelerate, and it makes you, so the people that are trying to fight the fire are having a lot of problems with the elements. So, definitely causing us some issues today.”

Although there is some interior damage, firefighters were able to limit the damage to mostly be at the outside of the house.

“Luckily, there were no injuries and we are able to get all the Christmas presents and the Christmas trees taken care of before there was any water damage to that,” said Uridge.

