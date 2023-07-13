Police seek missing Otsego man who left 'goodbye' note to wife

OTSEGO, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in locating a missing man out of Otsego.

The Otsego Police Department (OPD) says a woman told county deputies her husband left behind a goodbye note on Thursday.

The man in question, 29-year-old Logan Bieber, was last seen on the 200 block of Jewel Street at around 10 a.m., according to police.

Logan described as a white man with a brown beard and balding head.

We’re told he was wearing a green T-shirt, green basketball shorts and gray Nike-brand shoes when he went missing. OPD believes he took off on foot but the direction he took remains unknown.

Those with knowledge of Logan’s whereabouts are urged to connect with county dispatchers at 269-673-3899.

