Police identify body found in Wayland as missing man

WAYLAND, Mich. — Police have identified a body found in Wayland last month as a man who was reported missing in August.

The Wayland Police Department reports that officers were called to an area next to US-131 and Windsor Woods Village for a suspicious situation on April 11.

When officers arrived, they discovered human remains that they say appear to have been there for several months.

Tuesday, police announced the body had been identified as 62-year-old Ronald Jenson. Jenson was reported missing on August 2, 2022.

Police say it appears Jenson died of natural causes and there are no signs of any foul play.

