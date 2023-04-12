Wayland police investigate human remains found near US-131

WAYLAND, Mich. — Wayland police are investigating after finding human remains near US-131.

The Wayland Police Department reports that officers were called to an area next to US-131 and Windsor Woods Village for a suspicious situation on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they discovered human remains that they say appear to have been there for several months.

Police say the body was found near the residence of Ronald Jenson, who was reported missing on August 4, 2022.

Wayland police are working to positively identify the body,

