Phone lines affected after network outage at Allegan County Services Complex

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Tuesday night’s storm knocked out power to the Allegan County Services Complex, severing fiber connectivity between the ACSC and downtown networks.

Though the Allegan County Health Department building remains open, the department is experiencing phone issues Wednesday because of the network outage, according to a news release.

Allegan County Information Services expects to fix the network issue by the end of the day.

The health department says it will return messages as soon as it can and encourages those who need immediate contact to email the service area for a faster response.

Environmental Health can be reached at alleganeh@allegancounty.org .

COVID-19 questions should be sent to covidvaccine@allegancounty.org .

All other concerns can be communicated by filling out the inquiry form here.