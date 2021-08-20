Parents protest Allegan County Health Department mask requirement for students K-6

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Health Department along with the Kalamazoo County Health Department started requiring children from kindergarten to 6th grade to wear masks on Wednesday.

On Thursday, parents from around the county gathered to protest the requirement outside the Allegan County Health Department.

The health department told FOX 17 it's their obligation under the state public health code to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Local officers have the obligation to prevent and control infectious diseases such as COVID,” Allegan County Health Department Public Information Officer Lindsay Maunz said.

Parents protesting at the health department Thursday say it should be a choice for their children to wear masks.

“If people believe masks protect them and their children, have at it. We are for choice. Don’t tell us what we have to put on our children’s faces,” Allegan County parent Rachelle Smith said.

