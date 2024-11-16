Otsego Public Schools alerts families to data breach, offers resources

OTSEGO, Mich. — Otsego Public Schools (OPS) is alerting families to a data breach that may have resulted in personal information being stolen.

School officials posted a notice to its website saying the district was affected “by a cybersecurity incident” on or around Oct. 19, 2023.

A thorough investigation followed, leading to the discovery that personal information — including names, SSNs, driver’s license numbers, payment information and other identifiers — may have been compromised, according to the notice. That discovery was made on Oct. 21, 2024.

OPS says there is no reason to believe anyone’s information was or will be used maliciously but affected individuals have been notified as a precaution. Credit monitoring was offered to those whose SSNs were stored in files impacted by the breach.

“OPS is committed to maintaining the privacy of personal information in its possession and has taken many precautions to safeguard it,” the district writes. “OPS continually evaluates and modifies its practices to enhance the security and privacy of the personal information it maintains.”

Those with questions regarding the data breach are invited to call the district’s toll-free number at 855-285-5183.

Read the full notice below:

OPS WebsiteNotice344832781 by WXMI on Scribd

