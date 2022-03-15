Otsego Mayor Cyndi Trobeck passes away

OTSEGO, Mich. — Otsego Mayor Cyndi Trobeck has passed away following a bout with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

The city of Otsego announced Trobeck’s passing on social media Monday.

“Cyndi was proud to be the 1st female mayor in Otsego history after her 2016 election,” the city writes. “Cyndi left a gigantic imprint on the City of Otsego that will last for years to come.”

The city ended its statement by saying Trobeck made Otsego “a better place.”

