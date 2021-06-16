Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreAllegan

Actions

One dead in Monterey Township crash

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Michigan State Police
MSP cruiser
Posted at 7:47 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 19:48:23-04

MONTEREY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State troopers responded to a crash that left one person dead in Monterey Township, according to Michigan State Police.

We’re told the crash happened on 134th Avenue and 26th Street.

MSP advises motorists to seek alternate routes at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated when we receive more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time