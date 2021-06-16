One dead in Monterey Township crash

MONTEREY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State troopers responded to a crash that left one person dead in Monterey Township, according to Michigan State Police.

We’re told the crash happened on 134th Avenue and 26th Street.

MSP advises motorists to seek alternate routes at this time.

Wayland Post troopers on scene of 2 vehicle crash with 1 confirmed fatality at the intersection of 134th & 26th, Monterey Twp, Allegan County. Please use alternate routes if traveling to this area and drive safe. Stay tuned for additional info. pic.twitter.com/gWHNgJb9qF — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) June 16, 2021

This story is developing and will be updated when we receive more information.

