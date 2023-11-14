Oliver Anthony, fresh off viral video fame, is coming to the Allegan County Fair

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A musician now famous nationwide because of a recent video showing him performing one of his songs going viral is headed to the Allegan County Fair in 2024.

Oliver Anthony’s performance of his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” has collected millions of views since it was first posted to a YouTube channel in September.

Social media was inundated by the video showing the red-haired folk-country musician singing his song with an acoustic guitar, situated in a non-descript wooded cove.

According to a press release, the song has racked up over 93 million plays on YouTube, and more than 125 million streams across platforms like Spotify, and Apple Music.

On Tuesday, Anthony announced a string of tour dates throughout the United States, including two stops in Michigan.

Oliver Anthony will perform at the fairgrounds on Friday, September 13, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

You can buy tickets at the Allegan County Fair’s website, the Etix online box office, by calling (888) 673-6501 or by coming into the fair office.

Anthony will also be playing in Saginaw at the Dow Event Center on August 24, 2024.

