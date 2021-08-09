Watch
Officials to discuss demolition at paper mill site in Otsego

Jason Walsh/FOX 17
The old Rock-Tenn Paper Mill has been vacant for around 10 years and was used as industrial property around 100 years before that.
Posted at 8:56 AM, Aug 09, 2021
OTSEGO, Mich. (AP) — Officials in southwestern Michigan are expected to update residents on demolition and cleanup efforts at the site of a vacant paper mill.

A public meeting is scheduled Aug. 17 in Otsego in Allegan County.

The county will oversee the razing of buildings at the former Rock-Tenn mill this summer and fall.

The 32-acre site is about 35 miles south of Grand Rapids.

The mill closed in 2004 and the property was sold two years later.

It went into foreclosure in 2011 due to unpaid property taxes and is owned by the county.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was called in late 2011 after county officials discovered chemicals on the property.

