Northbound U.S. 131 closed near Plainwell for multi-car crash

Posted at 11:48 AM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 11:59:43-05

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of U.S. 131 was shut down after a multi-car accident Saturday morning.

According to Dena Dunn, supervisor of the Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority, northbound 131 was closed to traffic at Mile Marker 49 near Plainwell in Allegan County after a crash involving multiple vehicles, and traffic began backing up into Kalamazoo County.

All motorists traveling northbound were asked to leave 131 at the D Avenue exit to avoid the backup.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Department is currently at the scene investigating the crash.

FOX 17 will provide more details as they become available.

