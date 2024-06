ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A no-contact advisory was issued for Oval Beach Thursday afternoon.

The Allegan County Health Department says tests earlier this week revealed high levels of E. coli.

The public is discouraged from swimming or touching the water until the advisory is lifted.

Health officials plan to collect more water samples and offer updates as they come.

Track updates for yourself by visiting EGLE’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube