New social district opens this week in downtown Fennville

FENNVILLE, Mich. — A new social district opens Thursday in downtown Fennville, allowing visitors to purchase alcoholic beverages from participating bars and restaurants and enjoy them throughout the district’s common areas.

The Saugatuck Douglas Area Convention & Visitors Bureau announced the new district Wednesday.

It’ll operate Thursdays through Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will run through Oct. 30.

After that date, the city plans to evaluate its success and determine future plans.

Participating businesses include Root Café and Salt of the Earth, and others are expected to join later.

Alcoholic beverages may only be enjoyed from designated containers that are specially marked for the Fennville social district.

“We are looking forward to promoting another well-received social district in our area,” said Lisa Mize, executive director of the Saugatuck Douglas Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Our social districts have proven to be a great opportunity for businesses to recoup some of the lost business from last year’s COVID-19 restrictions. Our visitors truly enjoy the experience of strolling with their favorite drink from these bars and restaurants while they socialize or wait to be seated.”

The common area encompasses the parking lot and green space between Main and Fennville streets west and east of Maple Street.