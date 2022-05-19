New project pumps life back into Laketown Township bike track

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An underused BMX bicycle route at Laketown Township Shore Acres Park is on track to become a more user-friendly trail.

The BMX trail caught the attention of the Michigan’s Edge Mountain Biking Association, and in May 2021, MEMBA asked to come and revamp the old trail.

“While there is a lot of desire for new development, it’s important for us to continue working on the resources that have already been secured,” said Andy Richardson, vice president of the group, when explaining why MEMBA decided to take over the trail.

Richardson also said that he was excited to bring diversity to mountain biking trails. “The BMX track area at Shore Acres gives us an excellent opportunity to bring something different for all ages and skill levels to the community."

While BMX trails are designed for advanced riders with specific styles of bikes, pump tracks are more versatile and accessible.

Specially created to be ridden without pedaling, pump tracks have small rolling hills, banked turns, and jumps. On these courses, pumping is the best way to accelerate and maintain speed.

The new pump trail will be funded through grants and donations. Already, MEMBA has raised $4,025 and has a $2,000 matching grant from Shimano.

The project is also supported by local businesses, many of which are donating equipment and materials. Lakeshore Outdoors and HES Equipement/A&B Farms are both contributing to the project in this way.

“It’s a great thing for the community,” said Vance Buford, partner in Lakeshore Outdoors.

With volunteers starting work this month, the new pump track could be open and rideable by the Fourth of July.

To help MEMBA meet its donation and volunteer needs or to learn more about the project, visit the website or contact organizers at shoreacres@ridememba.com

