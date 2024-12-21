MSP seeking witnesses to US-131 'road rage' incident in Allegan County

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Troopers are asking for witnesses to step forward after a “road rage” incident in Allegan County Friday evening.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on southbound US-131 near Exit 55 (Martin).

Details are limited but we’re told a dark-colored sedan or SUV and a black pickup truck were involved.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with MSP at 269-792-2213 or dispatchers at 269-673-3899.

