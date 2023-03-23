MSP: Recent scam calls claim to be state troopers

WAYLAND, Mich. — State troopers are alerting residents of recent scam calls disguised as law enforcement.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says dispatchers received multiple reports of calls that spoof the phone number to the Wayland post (269-792-2213), which serves Barry and Allegan counties.

We’re told the callers tell potential victims there are warrants out for their arrests unless they are paid.

MSP wishes to remind community members that its troopers will never call them for most official matters.

However, while MSP notes they may make calls regarding arrest warrants, they will not demand money.

Bond money is only paid in person and will never involve the use of gift cards or transfer software, troopers say.

Recipients of suspected scam calls are encouraged to reach out to their local MSP post.

