Deputies warn of Kzoo County phone scam

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are warning residents of a telephone scam circulating through Kalamazoo County.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says scammers have been calling potential victims in the guise of law enforcement officials, in some cases with a spoofed number resembling KCSO’s.

We’re told scammers inform victims that an arrest warrant has been issued, instructing them to send bond money via prepaid cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfers, payment apps or other means.

The sheriff’s office wishes to remind citizens no law enforcement agency would make calls threatening arrest, nor would they demand payment in this manner.

We’re told bond is only paid after a person’s court appearance, either at KCSO’s kiosk or while in court.

Deputies urge residents to exercise caution with sending cryptocurrency, as transactions are irreversible and difficult to trace. Refrain from meeting strangers who demand cash payment in strange locations.

