MSP: man injured in serious highway crash near Saugatuck

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man is hospitalized, says authorities, after a serious crash on I-196 near Saugatuck on Sunday afternoon.

Michigan State Police troopers say a man in a Dodge Durango was driving down southbound I-96 in Laketown Township, when he left the roadway and hit a tree.

The man suffered head trauma, say troopers, and was taken to the hospital.

He's been identified by troopers as a 30-year-old man from Holland.

The man was not driving with other passengers in the car. Troopers say that the Dodge Durango was the only car involved in the crash.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

