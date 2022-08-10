MSP: At least 1 dead in Gun Plain Twp. crash involving pedestrian

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At least one person is dead in a crash involving a pedestrian in Allegan County Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police says the crash took place near Marsh and Pierce roads in Gun Plain Township.

We’re told the road is closed to traffic. Motorists are advised to travel along a different route.

Wayland post troopers are investigating a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in Allegan county, Gun Plain Twp, Marsh Rd near Pierce Rd. Roadway is impacted for investigation & cleanup purposes. Seek alternate route if possible. More details to follow soon. #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/efvX9BejCe — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) August 10, 2022

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

