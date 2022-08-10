Watch Now
MSP: At least 1 dead in Gun Plain Twp. crash involving pedestrian

Posted at 11:54 AM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 11:54:39-04

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At least one person is dead in a crash involving a pedestrian in Allegan County Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police says the crash took place near Marsh and Pierce roads in Gun Plain Township.

We’re told the road is closed to traffic. Motorists are advised to travel along a different route.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

