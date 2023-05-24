Motorcyclist killed in Allegan Co. crash

ALLEGAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash on M-89, east of 113th Avenue in Allegan Township, just after 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say a 56-year-old woman from the Allegan area pulled out of a private parking lot and into the path of the motorcycle, causing it to crash into her SUV.

The motorcyclist, a 47-year-old man from the Allegan area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman driving the SUV did not get hurt.

The Allegan County Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash, so part of the highway was shut down Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office has not released the names of either driver involved.

