More major road repair projects to start statewide

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that more major road projects will start throughout the state, including one in West Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has projects starting July 5 in Allegan, Houghton, Ingham, Iron and Macomb counties.

The governor’s office says these investments will support more than 900 jobs.

MDOT plans to start the M-89 resurfacing project in Allegan County on Tuesday, July 5.

The $2 million project will resurface about five miles of M-89 between I-196 and 58th Street on the west side of Fennville.

Crews also will replace culverts between 66th and 64th streets.

There will be lane closures throughout the project, including a shutdown of M-89 that will be detoured for the culvert replacements.

The governor’s office says this project is expected to support 25 jobs and should be finished in September.

Other major projects include resurfacing M-26 in Houghton County, improving M-99 in Ingham County, replacing the I-96 business loop culvert in Ingham County, resurfacing M-189 in Iron County and rebuilding M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) in Macomb County.

“Across Michigan, we are fixing the damn roads to save drivers time and money. These investments in Allegan, Houghton, Ingham, Iron and Macomb counties will support 912 jobs and help drivers go to work and run errands safely.

“Since I took office through the end of 2022, we will have invested 70% more in our roads than the previous four years to fix over 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges, supporting nearly 89,000 jobs.

“Both my Rebuilding Michigan Plan and the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan are helping us build safe, reliable infrastructure that makes a difference for families and small businesses across the state. I hope you all like orange because you’ll be seeing a lot of cones and barrels this summer.

“I’m proud of what we have accomplished, so let’s keep moving dirt and getting it done,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a statement.

