Man's body spotted in Lake Michigan during morning coffee routine

GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A daily cup of coffee on the back deck turned into a body recovery in Lake Michigan in Allegan County.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says detectives responded to an area off of Lakeshore Drive between West Side County Park and Pier Cove Park in Ganges Township.

A woman who was enjoying her morning coffee called central dispatch, saying she spotted a body floating in the water.

WXMI/Michael Martin View from the deck of a resident who spotted a dead body floating in Lake Michigan on February 14.

Speaking with FOX 17, the woman says she noticed something floating in the water a little south of her home around 8:30 a.m. She thought it was an animal, but grabbed the binoculars to double check.

The magnification showed it was a human body in the waves.

The woman says it was a man with no clothes on save for size 12 brown converse shoes. She told FOX 17 it appeared the body had been in the water for some time.

The Sheriff's Office says the man could not be immediately identified. Detectives are treating the death as suspicious, but say no signs of foul play were evident.

Crews removed the body from the beach Wednesday morning with the help of Michigan State Police and the Saugatuck Fire Department.

The Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death and identification.

