Man who assaulted Allegan County Deputy will spend up to 4 decades in prison

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Christopher Gerou will spend at least 19 years in prison—with the possibility of more than doubling that time, says a judge in Allegan County.

Gerou pleaded no contest to assaulting a deputy during an arrest in September of 2023.

He was being detained on suspicion of driving recklessly late that evening— speeding back and forth through a neighborhood without headlights on — and became combative with the deputy, eventually incapacitating him, according to the police report.

An assisting Michigan State Police Trooper finished the arrest and helped the deputy until backup arrived.

When all was said and done, the deputy was hospitalized for a head injury and needed additional observation and testing.

On Tuesday, December 10 of this year, Gerou was given multiple concurrent sentences:

19-40 years for assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer causing injury

2-15 years for assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer

3-10 years for operating a motor vehicle while impaired

The judge credited Gerou for 455 days for time already served and he must pay $634 in court costs.

