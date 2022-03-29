Man sentenced for 2020 deadly hit-and-run in Allegan County

CLYDE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man who pleaded no contest to a 2020 deadly hit-and-run crash in Allegan County has learned his punishment.

Ryan Cubbage was sentenced Monday to one year in prison and three years of probation.

Cubbage pleaded no contest to failing to stop at the scene of the accident resulting in serious impairment, or death.

In exchange for the plea, two other charges against him were dropped.

The deadly crash happened back in June of 2020.

Authorities say 88-year-old Jean Beaty was hit by a car while walking on 117th Avenue in Clyde Township.

She later died of her injuries.

Trace evidence found at the crash helped lead deputies to Cubbage, the sheriff’s office said.

