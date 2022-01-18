Man charged in 2020 deadly hit-and-run in Allegan County pleads no contest

CLYDE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man accused of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Allegan County back in 2020 pleaded no contest in the case.

Ryan Cubbage faces up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine at sentencing for failing to stop at the scene of the accident resulting in serious impairment, or death.

In exchange for the plea, two other charges against him were dropped.

The crash happened in June of 2020.

Authorities say 88-year-old Jean Beaty was hit by a car while walking on 117th Avenue in Clyde Township.

She later died of her injuries.

Trace evidence found at the crash helped lead deputies to Cubbage, the sheriff’s office said.

Cubbage will be sentenced next month.