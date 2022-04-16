Watch
Man killed in Allegan County Crash

The Allegan County Sheriff's Department is investigating Saturday's multi-car collision.
Posted at 8:01 AM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 08:01:33-04

MALINUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning in Malinus Township.

Allegan County Sheriff's deputies got the call to 58th St. near 130th Ave. at 4:23 a.m.

Investigators say a driver heading south on 58th St. crossed the center line and hit a car heading north.

The driver of the northbound car was identified as 26-year-old Anthony Dolmos. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the southbound car went to Holland Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There was a passenger in each car as well, but neither was hurt.

Alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash.

58th St. near 130th Ave. is closed while the investigation continues.

