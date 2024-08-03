Man dies after rollover accident on I-196 in Allegan County

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is dead after a rollover accident that happened early Saturday morning, the Allegan County Sheriff's office says.

Just after 5 a.m., deputies were called to an accident on southbound I-196 near the 33 mile marker in Saugatuck Township. When they got there, they found a white pickup truck that had rolled over as well as its driver, who'd been thrown from the vehicle.

Responders tried to save the man's life, but he ultimately passed away at the scene. His name and age have yet to be released as of 9 a.m. Saturday. Southbound I-196 was shut down for a few hours as crews cleaned up the area, but it has since reopened.

ACSO says the accident is still being investigated, but they think that the driver probably wasn't wearing a seat belt when it happened.