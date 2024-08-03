Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreAllegan

Actions

Man dies after rollover accident on I-196 in Allegan County

Allegan County
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Allegan County
Posted
and last updated

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is dead after a rollover accident that happened early Saturday morning, the Allegan County Sheriff's office says.

Just after 5 a.m., deputies were called to an accident on southbound I-196 near the 33 mile marker in Saugatuck Township. When they got there, they found a white pickup truck that had rolled over as well as its driver, who'd been thrown from the vehicle.

Responders tried to save the man's life, but he ultimately passed away at the scene. His name and age have yet to be released as of 9 a.m. Saturday. Southbound I-196 was shut down for a few hours as crews cleaned up the area, but it has since reopened.

ACSO says the accident is still being investigated, but they think that the driver probably wasn't wearing a seat belt when it happened.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book