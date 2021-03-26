Allegan County Sheriff's Office arrests man in connection to hit-and-run fatal crash

CLYDE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve made an arrest in connection to a hit-and-run crash from last year that killed an 88-year-old woman.

Ryan Mcrae Cubbage was arraigned on three felony charges, the sheriff’s office told Fox 17.

He’s being charged with failing to stop at a scene causing death, failing to stop at an accident scene where there was a serious injury and lying to police.

The crash happened back in June 2020, when Jean Beaty was hit by a car while walking on 117th Avenue west of 56th Street in Clyde Township.

She later died of her injuries.

Trace evidence found at the crash helped lead deputies to Cubbage, the sheriff’s office said.

He has a court hearing scheduled for April 1.