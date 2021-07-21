M-40 closed in Allegan County due to crash

HAMILTON, Mich. — M-40 in Allegan County is closed because of a serious crash.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says M-40 north of Allegan is closed between Dam Road/36th Street and 121st Ave. in both directions.

According to the Hamilton Fire Department, a car headed south on M-40 drifted into the northbound lane and hit a semi traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office says the road will be closed in both directions for several hours. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

