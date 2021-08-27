Local veteran writes novella portraying trauma in soldiers, families

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A local veteran and author is releasing the first of a novella trilogy depicting the fictional account of a female soldier who becomes a prisoner of war.

Author Cecilia Garcia was deployed to Iraq during Operation: Iraqi Freedom.

Always Forward follows Tara as she attempts to find out what happened to her mother, a soldier who went missing while on deployment in Iraq years earlier.

We’re told Always Forward portrays trauma as experienced by soldiers and their families.

The book arrives on store shelves Sept. 25, 2021.

Cecilia Garcia tells us she was a truck driver for eight years in the U.S. Army, receiving a Purple Heart for injuries sustained in 2004 before raising awareness for those affected by post-traumatic stress disorder.

Cecilia Garcia is the pen name of Adela Garcia, whom we featured as our Pay it Forward Person of the Month back in 2015.

