Leighton Township Fire Department collaborates with Sable Homes to Improve emergency response

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Leighton Township Fire Department and Sable Homes are coming together for a unique collaboration aimed to improve response times in the area.

“Knowing what we’re going into is going to be important just to be that much more efficient..so we have a better idea of where to go or how to protect them,” said training Sergeant Cody Williams “now we can get in and start looking through these homes and see potentially where we can improve how we can improve our attacks and just be safer and better on both spectrums.”

The Department is teaming up with Sable Homes to get a better understanding of building construction and the floor plans they’ll have to navigate under pressure.

Williams says the township has grown 41 percent since the last census with new homes bringing in new families.

General Manager Bryan Burnham tells Fox 17, Sable Homes has around 200 to 300 homes in the area.

Monday night, the two came together for a training exercise allowing the fire department a rare opportunity to get familiar with the floor plans of homes it would likely respond to.

The fire department will be able to determine how to best respond to emergencies in the new, growing neighborhood.