Lee Township man arrested, charged for allegedly possessing, distributing child porn

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A Lee Township man has been arrested and charged for alleged crimes against children.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says investigators with Michigan State Police were informed in April about a person who had been frequently uploading and obtaining child porn.

The information was forwarded to ACSO, who says 33-year-old Casey Allen Letts was identified as the suspect.

We’re told county prosecutors authorized 33 charges against Letts, including aggravated child porn, criminal sexual conduct and using a computer to commit a crime. Deputies say he was arraigned Sept. 10.

