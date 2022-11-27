Kentwood semi driver dies in Saugatuck Twp. crash

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A semitruck driver from Kentwood has died following a crash on southbound I-196 Saturday afternoon.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened in Saugatuck Township near mile marker 39 at around noon.

The semi left the road while driving through the curves before hitting a group of trees, according to troopers.

We’re told the 51-year-old driver needed to be removed from the semi but ultimately died of his injuries.

MSP adds there was a passenger who sustained minor injuries. Both had seat belts on.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Troopers credit the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and Saugatuck Fire for their assistance.

