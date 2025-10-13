HOT 'N NOW RETURNS: Second location opens in Wayland

WAYLAND, Mich — It's back, baby!

The second Hot 'N Now in the entire country opens for business in Wayland, across the street from Gun Lake Casino and Resort at 1146 129th Avenue , directly behind Noonday Market.

NEW HOT 'N HOURS:



10:30 am - 10:00 pm Sunday through Thursday

10:30 am - 1:00 am Friday & Saturday

It will be the first new location since the Hot 'n Now brand was purchased by Gun Lake Investments (GLI), which is owned by the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi, better known as the Gun Lake Tribe. GLI partnered with Jeff Konczak, who owns B Cubed Manufacturing in Alpena, in the purchase. The modular design was produced by Konczak's company.

The company's website now has a menu listed, including the signature olive burger and cheesy taters. Hot 'n Now promises there will be specials to celebrate the grand opening.

This will bring the number of Hot 'n Now locations up to two. The last known active spot for the brand is in Sturgis.

