Hopkins Public Schools cancels classes for the rest of the week due to spike in COVID-19 cases

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Classes are canceled at Hopkins Public Schools for the rest of the week.

In a letter sent to parents, administrators say there's been a large increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

They say 25% of students at the elementary and middle school were absent due to illness.

Face masks will be required from Nov. 15 through Nov 19.

They're also adding two extra days to Thanksgiving break with no school on the Nov. 22 and Nov. 23.

When students return on Nov. 29, mask wearing will be recommended not required.