Hopkins business saves law enforcement 'thank you' dinner from running out of food

HOPKINS, Mich. — A law enforcement appreciation dinner hosted by local businesses in Allegan county saw a bigger turnout than expected.

In Hopkins, it's all about community. That proved to be true when one local business saved an event from running out of food.

"When you hear about something like that, you tend to jump because you want to help," said Main Street Bakery Owner Nick Price.

Main Street Bakery in Hopkins is a family run business started by Nick Price and his mother back in 2018.

"Everyone comes in. We all know everyone by name. It is not because we are special. It is because we are a tight knit community," said Price.

With a tight knit community like that, Price said you step up when you can.

That's why he said he offered up 20lbs of beef tips and gravy as a donation when he was approached about a 'thank you' dinner for local law enforcement.

"We didn’t really need any recognition for that. It was just our way of pitching in," said Price.

Following their donation early in the day, they got a call while the event was going on. They were informed around 450 law enforcement officers and their families showed up to the dinner, and they were running out of food.

"It was important customers. It was an important event. We just knew that we had some items here because of the catering portion that we could do within 30-35 minutes. When we received a phone call reaching out saying ‘We know you already donated, is there anything you might have?’ We just thought ‘Give us about half an hour’," said Price.

Price said he didn't expect any recognition but knowing that he helped his community is the best.

"It’s so satisfying. This is exactly why we opened a business like this. We love the community," said Price.

Main Street Bakery is open Wednesday through Sunday. Click here to see their hours of operation.