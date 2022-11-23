‘Home for the holidays’: Judge finalizes 5 adoptions

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Wednesday was an extra special day for several families after an Allegan County judge finalized their adoptions just in time for the holiday season.

The day before Thanksgiving, five families gathered inside the courthouse for another momentous day— Adoption Day!

Allegan County's Judge Buck celebrated confirmation hearings for the families in the 48th Circuit Court - Family Division/Probate Courtroom.

Many of the families couldn't help but reflect on the moments and memories that led up to this special day.

"When we heard that we might be able to sneak in on Adoption Day, we were all for it because we are very thankful," Lori Davis told FOX 17 as she and her husband, Brandon, officially welcomed a little girl into their family.

"When your mom and I signed up to do foster care five years ago, I don't think we knew how much of a rollercoaster of emotions it would put us through," Brandon added, talking to his daughter.

Not only were adoptive parents in the courtrooms, but also many extended family members got to be present for the celebrations on Wednesday.

