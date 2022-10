HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Department of Public Safety has named its Reserve Office of the Year!

Reserve Officer Jason Bannatyne’s peers nominated him for the award in recognition of his dedication and relations with the community, according to the city of Holland.

We’re told Bannatyne began his service with the department in 2009.

The city says Bannatyne will represent his unit at a number of social events this year.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube